BOSTON COLLEGE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batts131-51-11-3103
Soule217-71-25-64015
Gakdeng155-80-13-60110
Garraud163-90-00-1129
Swartz215-110-01-45112
Ford152-41-21-2125
VanTimmeren194-80-01-4128
Dickens185-70-01-12313
Ivey272-62-20-1706
Lacey160-10-00-1120
Waggoner193-91-44-5127
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20037-756-1217-34241588

Percentages: FG 49.3, FT 50.0.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, 36.4 (Garraud 3-7, Dickens 3-5, Swartz 2-4, VanTimmeren 0-2, Ivey 0-3, Lacey 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gakdeng 1, VanTimmeren 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Swartz 3, Ford 2, Ivey 2, Gakdeng 1, Garraud 1, Dickens 1)

Steals: 15 (Waggoner 5, Batts 2, Soule 2, Garraud 2, VanTimmeren 2, Swartz 1, Lacey 1)

Technical Fouls: None

NEW HAMPSHIRE (3-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gogolin132-40-20-1104
Delaruelle283-71-31-5538
Groman354-92-20-31212
Stuart183-30-00-3147
Torres362-88-81-22312
Greffen60-10-00-0000
Serbascewicz10-00-00-0000
Widmeyer251-21-20-3323
Cote80-00-00-1020
Davis213-60-11-2016
Fiore90-30-00-4010
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20018-4312-183-25131852

Percentages: FG 41.9, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, 36.4 (Groman 2-5, Delaruelle 1-2, Stuart 1-1, Torres 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Torres 1, Cote 1)

Turnovers: 29 (Torres 7, Stuart 4, Widmeyer 4, Davis 4, Delaruelle 3, Groman 3, Gogolin 1, Cote 1, Fiore 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Stuart 2, Delaruelle 1, Fiore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

New Hampshire188141252
Boston College203525888

A_345

Officials_Michael DoCouto, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Jeffrey Smith

