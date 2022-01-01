|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (9-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batts
|13
|1-5
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Soule
|21
|7-7
|1-2
|5-6
|4
|0
|15
|Gakdeng
|15
|5-8
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|1
|10
|Garraud
|16
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Swartz
|21
|5-11
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|1
|12
|Ford
|15
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|VanTimmeren
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Dickens
|18
|5-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|13
|Ivey
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|0
|6
|Lacey
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Waggoner
|19
|3-9
|1-4
|4-5
|1
|2
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-75
|6-12
|17-34
|24
|15
|88
Percentages: FG 49.3, FT 50.0.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, 36.4 (Garraud 3-7, Dickens 3-5, Swartz 2-4, VanTimmeren 0-2, Ivey 0-3, Lacey 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gakdeng 1, VanTimmeren 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Swartz 3, Ford 2, Ivey 2, Gakdeng 1, Garraud 1, Dickens 1)
Steals: 15 (Waggoner 5, Batts 2, Soule 2, Garraud 2, VanTimmeren 2, Swartz 1, Lacey 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW HAMPSHIRE (3-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gogolin
|13
|2-4
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Delaruelle
|28
|3-7
|1-3
|1-5
|5
|3
|8
|Groman
|35
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Stuart
|18
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|7
|Torres
|36
|2-8
|8-8
|1-2
|2
|3
|12
|Greffen
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Serbascewicz
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Widmeyer
|25
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|3
|Cote
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Davis
|21
|3-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Fiore
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-43
|12-18
|3-25
|13
|18
|52
Percentages: FG 41.9, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, 36.4 (Groman 2-5, Delaruelle 1-2, Stuart 1-1, Torres 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Torres 1, Cote 1)
Turnovers: 29 (Torres 7, Stuart 4, Widmeyer 4, Davis 4, Delaruelle 3, Groman 3, Gogolin 1, Cote 1, Fiore 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Stuart 2, Delaruelle 1, Fiore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|New Hampshire
|18
|8
|14
|12
|—
|52
|Boston College
|20
|35
|25
|8
|—
|88
A_345
Officials_Michael DoCouto, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Jeffrey Smith