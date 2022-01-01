NEW HAMPSHIRE (3-8)
Gogolin 2-4 0-2 4, Delaruelle 3-7 1-3 8, Groman 4-9 2-2 12, Stuart 3-3 0-0 7, Torres 2-8 8-8 12, Greffen 0-1 0-0 0, Serbascewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Widmeyer 1-2 1-2 3, Cote 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-6 0-1 6, Fiore 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-43 12-18 52
BOSTON COLLEGE (9-4)
Batts 1-5 1-1 3, Soule 7-7 1-2 15, Gakdeng 5-8 0-1 10, Garraud 3-9 0-0 9, Swartz 5-11 0-0 12, Ford 2-4 1-2 5, VanTimmeren 4-8 0-0 8, Dickens 5-7 0-0 13, Ivey 2-6 2-2 6, Lacey 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 3-9 1-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-75 6-12 88
|New Hampshire
|18
|8
|14
|12
|—
|52
|Boston College
|20
|35
|25
|8
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 4-11 (Delaruelle 1-2, Groman 2-5, Stuart 1-1, Torres 0-3), Boston College 8-22 (Garraud 3-7, Swartz 2-4, VanTimmeren 0-2, Dickens 3-5, Ivey 0-3, Lacey 0-1). Assists_New Hampshire 13 (Delaruelle 5), Boston College 24 (Ivey 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Hampshire 25 (Delaruelle 1-5), Boston College 34 (Soule 5-6). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 18, Boston College 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_345.