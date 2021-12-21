FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGE (8-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batts161-20-00-2112
Soule238-96-60-20122
Gakdeng207-73-30-64117
Garraud233-63-40-29010
Swartz225-62-20-31212
Ford103-44-52-50110
VanTimmeren164-60-24-7228
Dickens101-24-50-3006
Daley140-00-00-4110
Ivey192-50-01-3525
Lacey202-40-00-1124
Waggoner70-11-20-0011
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20036-5223-297-39241497

Percentages: FG 69.231, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Garraud 1-4, Ivey 1-2, Swartz 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1, Dickens 0-1, Lacey 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gakdeng 3, Batts 1, Lacey 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Gakdeng 3, Ford 3, Ivey 3, VanTimmeren 2, Daley 2, Team 2, Batts 1, Swartz 1)

Steals: 7 (Garraud 4, Soule 1, Swartz 1, Daley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SACRED HEART (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stroemel194-90-21-1108
Hagood233-73-41-11010
Johnson283-70-01-2328
McCray131-30-00-3043
Smith333-100-01-4727
Jackson91-30-00-0013
Marshall30-10-01-1010
Tucker255-110-00-01213
Ziba130-20-00-1230
Bergdorf51-20-00-0122
Owusu-Mensah101-40-00-1123
Porter31-10-00-0002
Wood164-71-23-4039
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20027-674-811-21172268

Percentages: FG 40.299, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Tucker 3-7, Johnson 2-6, Hagood 1-4, McCray 1-1, Smith 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Owusu-Mensah 1-1, Stroemel 0-2, Ziba 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 2, McCray 2, Smith 2, Stroemel 1, Hagood 1, Jackson 1, Tucker 1, Ziba 1, Bergdorf 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Tucker 4, Johnson 2, Hagood 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Sacred Heart1220191768
Boston College2724202697

A_869

Officials_Bobby Ray, Kevin Sparrock, Erika Herriman

