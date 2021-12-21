|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (8-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batts
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Soule
|23
|8-9
|6-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|22
|Gakdeng
|20
|7-7
|3-3
|0-6
|4
|1
|17
|Garraud
|23
|3-6
|3-4
|0-2
|9
|0
|10
|Swartz
|22
|5-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Ford
|10
|3-4
|4-5
|2-5
|0
|1
|10
|VanTimmeren
|16
|4-6
|0-2
|4-7
|2
|2
|8
|Dickens
|10
|1-2
|4-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Daley
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Ivey
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|2
|5
|Lacey
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Waggoner
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-52
|23-29
|7-39
|24
|14
|97
Percentages: FG 69.231, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Garraud 1-4, Ivey 1-2, Swartz 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1, Dickens 0-1, Lacey 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gakdeng 3, Batts 1, Lacey 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Gakdeng 3, Ford 3, Ivey 3, VanTimmeren 2, Daley 2, Team 2, Batts 1, Swartz 1)
Steals: 7 (Garraud 4, Soule 1, Swartz 1, Daley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART (3-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stroemel
|19
|4-9
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|8
|Hagood
|23
|3-7
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|0
|10
|Johnson
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|8
|McCray
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|3
|Smith
|33
|3-10
|0-0
|1-4
|7
|2
|7
|Jackson
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Marshall
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker
|25
|5-11
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|13
|Ziba
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Bergdorf
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Owusu-Mensah
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Porter
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Wood
|16
|4-7
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-67
|4-8
|11-21
|17
|22
|68
Percentages: FG 40.299, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Tucker 3-7, Johnson 2-6, Hagood 1-4, McCray 1-1, Smith 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Owusu-Mensah 1-1, Stroemel 0-2, Ziba 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 2, McCray 2, Smith 2, Stroemel 1, Hagood 1, Jackson 1, Tucker 1, Ziba 1, Bergdorf 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Tucker 4, Johnson 2, Hagood 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Sacred Heart
|12
|20
|19
|17
|—
|68
|Boston College
|27
|24
|20
|26
|—
|97
A_869
Officials_Bobby Ray, Kevin Sparrock, Erika Herriman