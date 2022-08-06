Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts flies out to Nate Eaton. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep left field. J.D. Martinez grounds out to third base, Hunter Dozier to Nick Pratto. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Reese McGuire flies out to center field to Kyle Isbel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Royals 0.
Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers pops out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Alex Verdugo doubles to left field. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Xander Bogaerts scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop, Hunter Dozier to Nick Pratto. Reese McGuire flies out to deep right field to Nate Eaton.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Royals 0.
Red sox fifth. Yolmer Sanchez singles to shallow infield. Jarren Duran grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Nick Pratto. Tommy Pham walks. Rafael Devers walks. Tommy Pham to second. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Rafael Devers to second. Tommy Pham scores. Alex Verdugo flies out to deep center field to Kyle Isbel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Royals 0.
Royals fifth. MJ Melendez lines out to center field to Jarren Duran. Michael Massey grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Josh Winckowski. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to shallow right field, Yolmer Sanchez to Eric Hosmer.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Royals 1.
Red sox sixth. J.D. Martinez called out on strikes. Eric Hosmer reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by MJ Melendez. Reese McGuire singles to left center field. Eric Hosmer scores. Yolmer Sanchez singles to right field. Reese McGuire to second. Jarren Duran reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yolmer Sanchez out at second. Reese McGuire to third. Tommy Pham flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Isbel.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Royals 1.
Red sox eighth. Eric Hosmer walks. Reese McGuire walks. Eric Hosmer to second. Yolmer Sanchez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Nick Pratto. Reese McGuire to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Jarren Duran doubles to left field. Reese McGuire scores. Eric Hosmer scores. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Rafael Devers lines out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Royals 1.
Royals eighth. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier walks. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Nick Pratto walks. Hunter Dozier to second. Vinnie Pasquantino to third. Nate Eaton out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Vinnie Pasquantino scores. Michael A. Taylor pinch-hitting for Kyle Isbel. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow center field. Nick Pratto to second. Hunter Dozier to third. Nicky Lopez strikes out on a foul tip. MJ Melendez doubles to left center field. Michael A. Taylor to third. Nick Pratto scores. Hunter Dozier scores. Michael Massey flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 7, Royals 4.
