Angels second. Jared Walsh flies out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Brandon Drury walks. Matt Thaiss singles to shallow right field. Brandon Drury to third. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield to Triston Casas. Matt Thaiss to second. Brandon Drury scores. Zach Neto hit by pitch. Mickey Moniak singles to right field. Zach Neto to second. Matt Thaiss to third. Mike Trout strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox sixth. Connor Wong doubles. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Neto to Jared Walsh. Connor Wong to third. Masataka Yoshida singles to shallow right field. Connor Wong scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield. Masataka Yoshida out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Angels 1.
Angels eighth. Mickey Moniak homers to right field. Mike Trout walks. Shohei Ohtani lines out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Red sox 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.