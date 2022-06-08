Angels first. Luis Rengifo flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left center field. Mike Trout homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh grounds out to first base to Bobby Dalbec. Max Stassi called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. Trevor Story doubles to deep left field. Alex Verdugo singles to shortstop. Christian Vazquez walks. Alex Verdugo to second. Trevor Story to third. Christian Arroyo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Vazquez out at second. Alex Verdugo to third. Trevor Story scores. Bobby Dalbec singles to shallow right field. Christian Arroyo to second. Alex Verdugo scores. Kike Hernandez singles to right center field. Bobby Dalbec to third. Christian Arroyo scores. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield. Kike Hernandez out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Angels 2.
Angels second. Brandon Marsh flies out to deep left center field to Kike Hernandez. Juan Lagares singles to second base. Tyler Wade singles to left center field. Juan Lagares to third. Andrew Velazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Wade to second. Juan Lagares scores. Fielding error by Bobby Dalbec. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Angels 3.
Angels third. Shohei Ohtani flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Mike Trout doubles to shallow center field. Jared Walsh flies out to shallow center field to Kike Hernandez. Max Stassi doubles. Jo Adell scores. Brandon Marsh flies out to deep left center field to Alex Verdugo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Red sox 3.
Angels fifth. Luis Rengifo walks. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Jo Adell doubles to deep center field. Luis Rengifo scores. Jared Walsh strikes out on a foul tip. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Max Stassi out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 5, Red sox 3.
Red sox sixth. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Christian Vazquez lines out to right field to Jo Adell. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh. Alex Verdugo to second. Bobby Dalbec singles to left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Red sox 4.
Red sox seventh. Rafael Devers doubles to shallow infield. J.D. Martinez singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to third. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Trevor Story singles to shallow infield. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers scores. Alex Verdugo flies out to shallow center field to Juan Lagares. Christian Vazquez called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Angels 5.
Red sox tenth. Alex Verdugo lines out to left field to Brandon Marsh. Christian Vazquez singles to right field. Trevor Story scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shallow right field. Christian Vazquez to second. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to second base. Jackie Bradley Jr. out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Angels 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.