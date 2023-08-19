Red sox second. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Jarren Duran singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Adam Duvall to third. Pablo Reyes walks. Connor Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pablo Reyes to second. Jarren Duran to third. Adam Duvall out at home. Luis Urias homers to center field. Connor Wong scores. Pablo Reyes scores. Jarren Duran scores. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to right center field. Justin Turner flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Yankees 0.
Red sox fourth. Pablo Reyes singles to center field. Connor Wong homers to right field. Pablo Reyes scores. Luis Urias strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Volpe to DJ LeMahieu. Rafael Devers lines out to deep center field to Harrison Bader.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow center field to Pablo Reyes. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 1.
Red sox eighth. Masataka Yoshida singles to shallow left field. Adam Duvall flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Jarren Duran reaches on catcher interference. Masataka Yoshida to second. Interference error by Ben Rortvedt. Pablo Reyes doubles to deep left field. Jarren Duran to third. Masataka Yoshida scores. Connor Wong grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Volpe to DJ LeMahieu. Luis Urias walks. Alex Verdugo pops out to shallow infield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 7, Yankees 1.
Red sox ninth. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Masataka Yoshida flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Justin Turner to second. Jarren Duran reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adam Duvall out at second. Justin Turner to third. Pablo Reyes flies out to deep left field to Greg Allen.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Yankees 1.
