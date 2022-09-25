Yankees fourth. Oswaldo Cabrera doubles to deep left center field. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. Oswaldo Cabrera steals third. Jose Trevino singles to left field. Oswaldo Cabrera scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield to Triston Casas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Red sox 0.
Yankees sixth. Harrison Bader singles to shortstop. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Harrison Bader out at second. Jose Trevino flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Marwin Gonzalez reaches on error. Aaron Hicks scores. Fielding error by Rob Refsnyder. Oswald Peraza called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 0.
