Giants second. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. Luis Matos hit by pitch. Michael Conforto to second. Blake Sabol singles to shallow infield. Luis Matos to second. Michael Conforto to third. Casey Schmitt reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Blake Sabol to second. Luis Matos out at third. Michael Conforto scores. Brandon Crawford lines out to center field to Adam Duvall. Blake Sabol doubled off second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 1, Red sox 0.
Giants fifth. Casey Schmitt singles to left field. Brandon Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Casey Schmitt to third. Fielding error by Rafael Devers. Joc Pederson lines out to center field to Adam Duvall. Brandon Crawford to second. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Brandon Crawford to third. Casey Schmitt scores. Marco Luciano reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Wilmer Flores to second. Brandon Crawford out at home. J.D. Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Marco Luciano out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Giants 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox seventh. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Masataka Yoshida grounds out to shallow infield, Casey Schmitt to Wilmer Flores. Christian Arroyo singles to left field. Alex Verdugo walks. Christian Arroyo to second. Triston Casas flies out to shallow center field to Luis Matos. Christian Arroyo doubled off second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Red sox 1.
Red sox eighth. Jarren Duran pinch-hitting for Jorge Alfaro. Jarren Duran doubles to center field. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to shallow infield, Casey Schmitt to Wilmer Flores. Jarren Duran to third. Justin Turner homers to left field. Jarren Duran scores. Rafael Devers flies out to left center field to Joc Pederson. Adam Duvall walks. Masataka Yoshida strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Giants 2.
Giants eighth. J.D. Davis lines out to right field to Alex Verdugo. Michael Conforto singles to shallow infield. Luis Matos doubles to deep left center field. Michael Conforto to third. Patrick Bailey grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Winckowski. Luis Matos to third. Michael Conforto scores. Casey Schmitt strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Giants 3.
Giants eleventh. Casey Schmitt hit by pitch. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow infield. Casey Schmitt to second. Patrick Bailey to third. Joc Pederson singles to right field. Brandon Crawford to second. Casey Schmitt to third. Patrick Bailey scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 4, Red sox 3.
