Giants first. Austin Slater singles to shallow center field. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep right center field. Austin Slater scores. J.D. Davis singles to shallow left field. Wilmer Flores to third. Patrick Bailey strikes out swinging. Luis Matos grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Triston Casas. Michael Conforto grounds out to first base to Triston Casas.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Red sox 0.
Giants sixth. Marco Luciano singles to left field. Casey Schmitt hit by pitch. Marco Luciano to second. Mike Yastrzemski out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Christian Arroyo. Casey Schmitt to second. Marco Luciano to third. Austin Slater grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Arroyo to Triston Casas. Casey Schmitt to third. Marco Luciano scores. Wilmer Flores grounds out to first base to Triston Casas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox ninth. Masataka Yoshida pinch-hitting for Yu Chang. Masataka Yoshida walks. Jarren Duran doubles to deep right field. Masataka Yoshida to third. Justin Turner singles to shortstop. Jarren Duran scores. Masataka Yoshida scores. Rafael Devers flies out to deep left field to Austin Slater. Triston Casas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Giants 2.
Giants ninth. J.D. Davis homers to left field.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Red sox 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.