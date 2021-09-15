Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Kevin Plawecki grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger singles to left field. Kyle Seager singles to shallow infield. Mitch Haniger to second. Ty France singles to center field. Kyle Seager to second. Mitch Haniger scores. Abraham Toro reaches on error. Ty France to second. Kyle Seager to third. Fielding error by Hunter Renfroe. Jarred Kelenic strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Fraley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. Kyle Seager scores. Jake Bauers called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Red sox 1.
Red sox sixth. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base, Ty France to Anthony Misiewicz. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Bobby Dalbec homers to right field. Kevin Plawecki singles to shallow infield. Alex Verdugo flies out to deep left field to Jake Fraley.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Mariners 2.
Red sox eighth. Xander Bogaerts triples to deep right field. Rafael Devers walks. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Ty France. Rafael Devers to second. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Bobby Dalbec. Travis Shaw walks. Kyle Schwarber pinch-hitting for Kevin Plawecki. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep center field, advances to 3rd. Travis Shaw scores. Rafael Devers scores. Xander Bogaerts scores. Throwing error by Abraham Toro. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Christian Vazquez scores. Jose Iglesias hit by pitch. Kike Hernandez flies out to center field to Jarred Kelenic. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Mariners 2.
Red sox ninth. Xander Bogaerts singles to center field. Rafael Devers hit by pitch. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Rafael Devers to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Travis Shaw pops out to Cal Raleigh. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shallow infield. J.D. Martinez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 8, Mariners 2.
Mariners ninth. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Jake Fraley reaches on error. Fielding error by Travis Shaw. Luis Torrens singles to shortstop. Jake Fraley to second. Cal Raleigh singles to shortstop. Luis Torrens to second. Jake Fraley to third. J.P. Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Alex Verdugo. Jake Fraley scores. Mitch Haniger singles to left field. Cal Raleigh to second. Luis Torrens scores. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Mariners 4.