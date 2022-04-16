BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.218.28023830521707301963004
Devers.367.38730611302715000
Verdugo.292.3792427102543001
Martinez.269.3672647301435000
Story.235.2781704100117000
Bradley Jr..222.2631824300314000
Bogaerts.217.2802335100129001
Dalbec.174.2692334101129000
Hernández.167.2653065401447001
Arroyo.154.1431312000202000
Plawecki.143.250711000012000
Vázquez.118.1581712000107000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
Shaw.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals344.6577262.0563432102770
Valdez000.003003.2100017
Robles000.003013.1100023
Strahm000.003002.1000013
Diekman000.003012.0110015
Whitlock101.422006.1211116
Wacha002.081104.1211034
Brasier003.384002.2311104
Eovaldi104.5022010.09554213
Sawamura004.913003.2222021
Barnes006.003003.0222022
Hill006.231104.1533014
Houck008.101103.1633033
Davis019.004003.0533125
Pivetta029.392207.2988356
Crawford1111.573002.1843014

