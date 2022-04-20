|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.228
|.283
|364
|47
|83
|25
|0
|10
|47
|28
|90
|0
|1
|4
|Verdugo
|.333
|.395
|36
|4
|12
|2
|0
|3
|8
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Devers
|.319
|.333
|47
|8
|15
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts
|.300
|.333
|40
|6
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Story
|.259
|.310
|27
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.231
|.326
|39
|6
|9
|4
|0
|1
|6
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.222
|.323
|27
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez
|.208
|.231
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.174
|.269
|46
|9
|8
|6
|0
|1
|4
|6
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Arroyo
|.158
|.150
|19
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.152
|.222
|33
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.100
|.167
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|5
|3.86
|11
|11
|3
|98.0
|82
|44
|42
|13
|42
|105
|Robles
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|3.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|0.93
|4
|0
|1
|9.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Wacha
|0
|0
|0.96
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|Strahm
|1
|0
|1.50
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Brasier
|0
|0
|2.70
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Houck
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|3.68
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|16
|6
|6
|5
|3
|19
|Barnes
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Davis
|0
|1
|6.75
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Hill
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Pivetta
|0
|2
|9.39
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|6
|Crawford
|1
|1
|15.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|10
|8
|7
|0
|6
|6
