BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.228.283364478325010472890014
Verdugo.333.39536412203854001
Devers.319.33347815302716000
Bogaerts.300.333406123015211001
Story.259.3102717200429000
Martinez.231.32639694016511000
Bradley Jr..222.3232726400446010
Vázquez.208.2312435001307000
Hernández.174.26946986014611001
Arroyo.158.1501913000204000
Dalbec.152.22233551011211000
Plawecki.100.1671011000114000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
Shaw.000.000700000004000
Wong.000.000200000100000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals653.861111398.08244421342105
Robles100.004015.0100025
Valdez000.004005.0100018
Diekman000.005013.1210017
Whitlock100.934019.24111211
Wacha000.962209.1311059
Strahm101.506006.0211016
Brasier002.705003.1511115
Houck103.002209.0833067
Sawamura003.604005.0322022
Eovaldi103.6833014.216665319
Barnes006.003003.0222022
Davis016.755004.0533126
Hill017.002209.01177236
Pivetta029.392207.2988356
Crawford1115.754004.01087066

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you