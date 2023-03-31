|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.314
|.390
|35
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Turner
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Casas
|.000
|.250
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia
|.000
|1.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|10.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|15
|10
|10
|2
|9
|8
|Martin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Winckowski
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ort
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kluber
|0
|1
|13.50
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Brasier
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
