BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.314.39035911210839001
Turner.500.600422000111000
Yoshida.500.600412000100000
McGuire.500.500201000000000
Devers.400.400522100102000
Verdugo.400.400522010000000
Arroyo.250.250401100201000
Duvall.250.400411000102000
Hernández.000.000300000001001
Casas.000.250200000211000
Wong.000.000200000001000
Refsnyder.000.000000000000000
Tapia.0001.000010000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals0110.001109.0151010298
Martin000.001001.0200010
Winckowski000.001001.0100001
Kelly000.001000.2000022
Ort009.001002.0422001
Kluber0113.501103.1655244
Brasier0027.001001.0233020

