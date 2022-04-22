BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.28443350101290105030107013
Bogaerts.354.380486175016213001
Verdugo.295.35344413203955001
Devers.291.316551016402726000
Martinez.268.354416115017511000
Story.235.29734282004213000
Bradley Jr..229.3083528400449010
Vázquez.222.2412736001309000
Arroyo.200.1922515000206000
Dalbec.175.25040571011312000
Wong.167.143601000101000
Hernández.157.24651986014612000
Plawecki.100.1671011000114000
Shaw.000.0001000000004000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals673.9613133116.010153511449124
Valdez000.006008.02000110
Robles100.004015.0100025
Diekman000.005013.1210017
Danish000.001002.0000015
Whitlock100.934019.24111211
Wacha000.962209.1311059
Strahm101.506006.0211016
Sawamura002.845006.1622023
Houck113.2133014.011550711
Eovaldi103.6833014.216665319
Brasier004.506004.0722125
Davis015.406005.0733128
Barnes006.754004.0333023
Hill017.002209.01177236
Pivetta0310.0333011.21613134910
Crawford1115.754004.01087066

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you