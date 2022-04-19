BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.290337458023010452584014
Devers.349.36443815302716000
Bogaerts.333.368366123015211001
Verdugo.333.40033411203853001
Story.250.2802416100317000
Martinez.243.32637694016410000
Bradley Jr..231.3332626400446010
Vázquez.208.2312435001307000
Arroyo.176.1671713000203000
Dalbec.167.24230451011210000
Hernández.163.25043875014511001
Plawecki.100.1671011000114000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
Shaw.000.000700000004000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals554.151010289.0744341124196
Valdez000.004005.0100018
Robles000.003013.1100023
Diekman000.004013.0110017
Wacha000.962209.1311059
Whitlock101.043008.24111211
Strahm101.935004.2211015
Brasier002.705003.1511115
Houck103.002209.0833067
Sawamura003.604005.0322022
Eovaldi104.5022010.09554213
Barnes006.003003.0222022
Davis016.755004.0533126
Hill017.002209.01177236
Pivetta029.392207.2988356
Crawford1115.754004.01087066

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

