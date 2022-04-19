|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.290
|337
|45
|80
|23
|0
|10
|45
|25
|84
|0
|1
|4
|Devers
|.349
|.364
|43
|8
|15
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts
|.333
|.368
|36
|6
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo
|.333
|.400
|33
|4
|11
|2
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Story
|.250
|.280
|24
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.243
|.326
|37
|6
|9
|4
|0
|1
|6
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.231
|.333
|26
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez
|.208
|.231
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.176
|.167
|17
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.167
|.242
|30
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.163
|.250
|43
|8
|7
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Plawecki
|.100
|.167
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|5
|4.15
|10
|10
|2
|89.0
|74
|43
|41
|12
|41
|96
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Robles
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Wacha
|0
|0
|0.96
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|1.04
|3
|0
|0
|8.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Strahm
|1
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Brasier
|0
|0
|2.70
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Houck
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|4.50
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|13
|Barnes
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Davis
|0
|1
|6.75
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Hill
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Pivetta
|0
|2
|9.39
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|6
|Crawford
|1
|1
|15.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|10
|8
|7
|0
|6
|6
