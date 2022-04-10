|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.194
|.275
|72
|7
|14
|4
|0
|2
|7
|7
|23
|0
|0
|2
|Verdugo
|.500
|.556
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts
|.375
|.444
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Devers
|.250
|.333
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.143
|.250
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.125
|.222
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story
|.125
|.222
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.000
|.100
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.000
|.167
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|2
|4.00
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|13
|10
|8
|5
|7
|20
|Robles
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford
|0
|1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock
|0
|0
|3.86
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Eovaldi
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Pivetta
|0
|1
|6.35
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
