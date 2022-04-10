BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.194.275727144027723002
Verdugo.500.556814001313000
Bogaerts.375.444823100114001
Devers.250.333812101212000
Martinez.222.222912100101000
Vázquez.143.250701000003000
Dalbec.125.222801000014000
Story.125.222801100012000
Hernández.000.100910000013000
Bradley Jr..000.167500000010000
Arroyo.000.000200000001000
Araúz.000.000010000000000
Plawecki.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals024.0022018.0131085720
Robles000.001001.0100012
Sawamura000.001001.0000000
Valdez000.001001.0000001
Brasier000.001000.2000001
Strahm000.001000.2000011
Davis000.001000.1000000
Diekman000.001000.1010010
Crawford010.001000.0110000
Whitlock003.861002.1211104
Eovaldi005.401105.0533217
Pivetta016.351105.2444234

