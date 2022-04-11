BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.173.2431331223604121136002
Verdugo.357.4381415001323000
Devers.313.3531625201214000
Bogaerts.267.3531534100126001
Martinez.235.2351724201302000
Dalbec.200.3851012001125000
Vázquez.200.2731002000003000
Story.125.222801100012000
Hernández.000.1051710000025000
Bradley Jr..000.100900000011000
Araúz.000.000510000100000
Arroyo.000.000510000102000
Plawecki.000.000400000002000
Shaw.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals133.6044135.032161461439
Strahm000.003002.1000013
Crawford110.002002.0510003
Robles000.002002.0100022
Valdez000.002001.2100003
Diekman000.002011.1010013
Barnes000.001001.0100001
Sawamura000.001001.0000000
Wacha002.081104.1211034
Whitlock003.861002.1211104
Eovaldi005.401105.0533217
Brasier005.403001.2311101
Pivetta016.351105.2444234
Davis016.752001.1211001
Houck008.101103.1633033

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you