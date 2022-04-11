|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.173
|.243
|133
|12
|23
|6
|0
|4
|12
|11
|36
|0
|0
|2
|Verdugo
|.357
|.438
|14
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers
|.313
|.353
|16
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts
|.267
|.353
|15
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez
|.235
|.235
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.200
|.385
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.200
|.273
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story
|.125
|.222
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.000
|.105
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.000
|.100
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.000
|.000
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|3
|3.60
|4
|4
|1
|35.0
|32
|16
|14
|6
|14
|39
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Crawford
|1
|1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|1.1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Whitlock
|0
|0
|3.86
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Eovaldi
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Brasier
|0
|0
|5.40
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pivetta
|0
|1
|6.35
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Davis
|0
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Houck
|0
|0
|8.10
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
