BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.28746954112300115431114116
Bogaerts.385.407528206016213003
Verdugo.313.364484152031055001
Devers.288.311591117403828000
Martinez.268.354416115017511000
Bradley Jr..237.32638294005510110
Story.231.28639392004214001
Vázquez.226.24231370013010000
Arroyo.200.1922515000206000
Hernández.182.262559106015612000
Wong.167.143601000101000
Dalbec.159.22944571011312000
Plawecki.100.1671011000114000
Shaw.000.0001400000006000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals773.8214144125.010756531654131
Valdez000.006008.02000110
Robles100.005016.1100026
Diekman000.006014.0210048
Danish000.001002.0000015
Whitlock100.934019.24111211
Strahm101.357006.2421016
Wacha101.8833014.16332712
Sawamura002.845006.1622023
Houck113.2133014.011550711
Eovaldi103.6833014.216665319
Davis014.507006.08331210
Brasier004.506004.0722125
Barnes006.235014.1333023
Hill017.002209.01177236
Pivetta0310.0333011.21613134910
Crawford1115.754004.01087066

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you