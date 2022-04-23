|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.287
|469
|54
|112
|30
|0
|11
|54
|31
|114
|1
|1
|6
|Bogaerts
|.385
|.407
|52
|8
|20
|6
|0
|1
|6
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Verdugo
|.313
|.364
|48
|4
|15
|2
|0
|3
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Devers
|.288
|.311
|59
|11
|17
|4
|0
|3
|8
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.268
|.354
|41
|6
|11
|5
|0
|1
|7
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.237
|.326
|38
|2
|9
|4
|0
|0
|5
|5
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Story
|.231
|.286
|39
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.226
|.242
|31
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.200
|.192
|25
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.182
|.262
|55
|9
|10
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.167
|.143
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.159
|.229
|44
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.100
|.167
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|7
|3.82
|14
|14
|4
|125.0
|107
|56
|53
|16
|54
|131
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Robles
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|6.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|4.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Danish
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|0.93
|4
|0
|1
|9.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Strahm
|1
|0
|1.35
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Wacha
|1
|0
|1.88
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|12
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|2.84
|5
|0
|0
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Houck
|1
|1
|3.21
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|11
|5
|5
|0
|7
|11
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|3.68
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|16
|6
|6
|5
|3
|19
|Davis
|0
|1
|4.50
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Brasier
|0
|0
|4.50
|6
|0
|0
|4.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Barnes
|0
|0
|6.23
|5
|0
|1
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Hill
|0
|1
|7.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Pivetta
|0
|3
|10.03
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|16
|13
|13
|4
|9
|10
|Crawford
|1
|1
|15.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|10
|8
|7
|0
|6
|6
