|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.217
|.278
|267
|34
|58
|18
|0
|9
|34
|21
|67
|0
|0
|4
|Devers
|.353
|.371
|34
|6
|12
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo
|.296
|.375
|27
|3
|8
|1
|0
|3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Story
|.250
|.286
|20
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.241
|.353
|29
|5
|7
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts
|.222
|.276
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley Jr.
|.190
|.227
|21
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.182
|.289
|33
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Dalbec
|.154
|.241
|26
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.154
|.143
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.150
|.182
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.143
|.250
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|4
|4.06
|8
|8
|2
|71.0
|61
|34
|32
|10
|31
|80
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Robles
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Strahm
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|1.04
|3
|0
|0
|8.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Wacha
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Houck
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Brasier
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|4.50
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|13
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Hill
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|1
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|2
|9.39
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|6
|Crawford
|1
|1
|11.57
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
