BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.217.27826734581809342167004
Devers.353.37134612302715000
Verdugo.296.3752738103743001
Story.250.2862005100117000
Martinez.241.3532957301447000
Bogaerts.222.27627461013210001
Bradley Jr..190.2272124300315000
Hernández.182.2893376501457001
Dalbec.154.2412634101129000
Arroyo.154.1431312000202000
Vázquez.150.1822013000107000
Plawecki.143.250711000012000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
Shaw.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals444.0688271.0613432103180
Valdez000.003003.2100017
Robles000.003013.1100023
Strahm000.004003.1100014
Diekman000.003012.0110015
Whitlock101.043008.24111211
Wacha002.081104.1211034
Houck103.002209.0833067
Brasier003.384002.2311104
Eovaldi104.5022010.09554213
Sawamura004.913003.2222021
Barnes006.003003.0222022
Hill006.231104.1533014
Davis019.004003.0533125
Pivetta029.392207.2988356
Crawford1111.573002.1843014

