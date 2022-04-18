BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.231.28629942692009422372014
Devers.368.38538814302715000
Verdugo.300.3613039103843001
Bogaerts.290.33331692014210001
Martinez.250.3423268401648000
Story.250.2802416100317000
Bradley Jr..217.3082325300435010
Hernández.184.2793887501458001
Dalbec.167.24230451011210000
Arroyo.154.1431312000202000
Vázquez.150.1822013000107000
Plawecki.100.1671011000114000
Araúz.000.000710000102000
Shaw.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals543.7199280.0653533103490
Valdez000.003003.2100017
Robles000.003013.1100023
Diekman000.004013.0110017
Wacha000.962209.1311059
Whitlock101.043008.24111211
Strahm101.935004.2211015
Brasier002.705003.1511115
Houck103.002209.0833067
Eovaldi104.5022010.09554213
Sawamura004.913003.2222021
Barnes006.003003.0222022
Hill006.231104.1533014
Davis016.755004.0533126
Pivetta029.392207.2988356
Crawford1111.573002.1843014

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you