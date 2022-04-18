|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.231
|.286
|299
|42
|69
|20
|0
|9
|42
|23
|72
|0
|1
|4
|Devers
|.368
|.385
|38
|8
|14
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo
|.300
|.361
|30
|3
|9
|1
|0
|3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bogaerts
|.290
|.333
|31
|6
|9
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez
|.250
|.342
|32
|6
|8
|4
|0
|1
|6
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Story
|.250
|.280
|24
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.217
|.308
|23
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández
|.184
|.279
|38
|8
|7
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Dalbec
|.167
|.242
|30
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo
|.154
|.143
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.150
|.182
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki
|.100
|.167
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz
|.000
|.000
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|4
|3.71
|9
|9
|2
|80.0
|65
|35
|33
|10
|34
|90
|Valdez
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Robles
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Wacha
|0
|0
|0.96
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|1.04
|3
|0
|0
|8.2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Strahm
|1
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Brasier
|0
|0
|2.70
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Houck
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|4.50
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|13
|Sawamura
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Hill
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|1
|6.75
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Pivetta
|0
|2
|9.39
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|6
|Crawford
|1
|1
|11.57
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
