BOSTON U. (14-16)
Zink 2-5 0-0 4, Brewster 2-7 0-1 4, Harper 5-9 1-2 13, Tynen 4-7 2-2 10, Whyte 3-12 2-3 9, Brittain-Watts 4-7 5-5 16, Landrum 3-7 2-3 8, Morales 2-4 4-4 9, Chimezie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-20 73.
ARMY (15-15)
Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-5 2-2 6, Roberts 6-12 3-4 16, C.Benson 0-3 0-0 0, Rucker 8-19 5-8 24, Small 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 5-5 1-4 11, Peterson 2-4 1-4 5, Caldwell 1-1 0-0 2, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-22 67.
Halftime_Boston U. 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 7-17 (Brittain-Watts 3-3, Harper 2-6, Morales 1-1, Whyte 1-3, Brewster 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Army 5-20 (Rucker 3-7, Small 1-4, Roberts 1-5, C.Benson 0-2, Mann 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 28 (Landrum 6), Army 36 (Mann, Roberts 10). Assists_Boston U. 12 (Harper, Brittain-Watts 3), Army 9 (Rucker 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Army 18. A_869 (5,043).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.