BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals12867202679.250
Verdugo lf1402100300.500
Plawecki c1201100000.500
Bogaerts ss1221001221.500
Schwarber dh1321001110.333
Renfroe rf1301000012.333
Hernández cf1311000010.333
Vázquez c1100000001.000
Shaw ph1100000001.000
Devers 3b1210000021.000
Dalbec 1b1400000002.000
Arroyo 2b1300000001.000

New York

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals132260022011.188
Stanton dh1413001101.750
Urshela 3b-ss1301000001.333
Rizzo 1b1411001102.250
Judge rf1401000000.250
Velazquez ss1100000000.000
Torres 2b1400000000.000
Sánchez c-ph1100000000.000
Odor 3b-ph1200000001.000
Higashioka c1200000002.000
Gardner cf1300000003.000
Gallo lf1400000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Brasier1002-310000000000.00
Houck10100002000000.00
Robles10100001000000.00
Eovaldi1051-341108001001.69
Whitlock10111100000009.00

New York

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Green1012-310012000000.00
Holmes10210001000000.00
Severino1011-311111000006.75
Cole102433230001013.50
Loáisiga101022320000018.00

SCORE BY INNINGS

Boston2010012006
New York0000010012

LOB_Boston 13, N.Y. Yankees 3. 2B_Verdugo, Plawecki. HR_Bogaerts, Schwarber, Stanton, Rizzo. RBIs_Verdugo 3, Bogaerts 2, Schwarber, Stanton, Rizzo.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 3:13.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38324.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you