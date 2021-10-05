BATTING SUMMARY
Boston
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|28
|6
|7
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|9
|.250
|Verdugo lf
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Plawecki c
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|Schwarber dh
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Renfroe rf
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Hernández cf
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Vázquez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Shaw ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Devers 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
New York
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|32
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|11
|.188
|Stanton dh
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Urshela 3b-ss
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Judge rf
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Velazquez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres 2b
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sánchez c-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Odor 3b-ph
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Higashioka c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner cf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Gallo lf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Boston
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Houck
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Robles
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.69
|Whitlock
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
New York
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Green
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Holmes
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Severino
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Cole
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Boston
|201
|001
|200
|—
|6
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
LOB_Boston 13, N.Y. Yankees 3. 2B_Verdugo, Plawecki. HR_Bogaerts, Schwarber, Stanton, Rizzo. RBIs_Verdugo 3, Bogaerts 2, Schwarber, Stanton, Rizzo.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.
T_Game 1 at Boston, 3:13.
A_Game 1 at Boston, 38324.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.