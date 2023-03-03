N. IOWA (14-18)
Betz 2-8 0-0 5, Born 11-29 7-8 34, Campbell 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 2-5 3-4 7, Duax 3-4 3-6 9, Wolf 1-2 0-0 3, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0, C.Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Peksari 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-20 66.
BRADLEY (24-8)
Leons 3-7 3-3 10, Mast 12-20 3-5 30, Deen 2-9 0-0 6, Hickman 2-4 2-4 6, Montgomery 1-4 0-0 2, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 3, J.Henry 2-4 8-14 12, Hannah 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-55 17-28 72.
Halftime_Bradley 34-28. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 7-21 (Born 5-12, Wolf 1-2, Betz 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Campbell 0-1), Bradley 7-23 (Mast 3-5, Deen 2-6, Leons 1-4, Tahvanainen 1-4, Hickman 0-2, Montgomery 0-2). Fouled Out_Duax. Rebounds_N. Iowa 25 (Campbell, Anderson 6), Bradley 38 (Mast 9). Assists_N. Iowa 10 (Born, Campbell 3), Bradley 17 (Deen 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 22, Bradley 16.
