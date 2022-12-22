|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AKRON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|31
|5-12
|1-3
|5-10
|0
|1
|11
|Castaneda
|31
|3-16
|10-11
|2-6
|2
|0
|19
|Hankerson
|32
|3-5
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|3
|9
|T.Johnson
|27
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|2
|Tribble
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Hunter
|18
|2-9
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|N.Johnson
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Mitchell
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Mayfield
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-57
|15-18
|10-39
|6
|12
|55
Percentages: FG .281, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Hankerson 3-3, Castaneda 3-8, Hunter 2-6, N.Johnson 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lyles, T.Johnson).
Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 4, Castaneda 3, Hankerson 2, N.Johnson 2, T.Johnson 2, Lyles, Tribble).
Steals: 5 (Freeman 2, Lyles, Mayfield, T.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leons
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|9
|Mast
|27
|6-12
|2-2
|3-13
|3
|3
|15
|Deen
|25
|5-10
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|3
|14
|Hickman
|31
|1-10
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|2
|Montgomery
|21
|5-9
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|13
|Tahvanainen
|27
|4-7
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|14
|Hannah
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|0
|Henry
|14
|3-4
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Weathers
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|6-9
|8-37
|16
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Tahvanainen 4-6, Deen 4-7, Leons 3-5, Montgomery 2-3, Mast 1-4, Hickman 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mast 2, Henry, Leons).
Turnovers: 8 (Hickman 2, Mast 2, Deen, Henry, Leons, Montgomery).
Steals: 9 (Mast 3, Leons 2, Deen, Henry, Hickman, Tahvanainen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Akron
|19
|36
|—
|55
|Bradley
|36
|38
|—
|74
A_3,530 (11,433).
