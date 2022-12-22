FGFTReb
AKRONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman315-121-35-100111
Castaneda313-1610-112-62019
Hankerson323-50-01-9139
T.Johnson271-70-01-5102
Tribble261-40-00-3122
Hunter182-92-21-2008
N.Johnson150-20-00-3000
Lyles101-20-00-1132
Mitchell80-02-20-0032
Mayfield10-00-00-0000
Wilson10-00-00-0000
Totals20016-5715-1810-3961255

Percentages: FG .281, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Hankerson 3-3, Castaneda 3-8, Hunter 2-6, N.Johnson 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lyles, T.Johnson).

Turnovers: 15 (Freeman 4, Castaneda 3, Hankerson 2, N.Johnson 2, T.Johnson 2, Lyles, Tribble).

Steals: 5 (Freeman 2, Lyles, Mayfield, T.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BRADLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leons283-90-02-3239
Mast276-122-23-133315
Deen255-100-10-04314
Hickman311-100-00-6132
Montgomery215-91-11-32113
Tahvanainen274-72-20-40214
Hannah140-10-01-6210
Henry143-41-31-2127
Weathers70-20-00-0000
Davis60-00-00-0110
Totals20027-646-98-37161974

Percentages: FG .422, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Tahvanainen 4-6, Deen 4-7, Leons 3-5, Montgomery 2-3, Mast 1-4, Hickman 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mast 2, Henry, Leons).

Turnovers: 8 (Hickman 2, Mast 2, Deen, Henry, Leons, Montgomery).

Steals: 9 (Mast 3, Leons 2, Deen, Henry, Hickman, Tahvanainen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Akron193655
Bradley363874

A_3,530 (11,433).

