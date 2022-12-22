AKRON (7-5)
Freeman 5-12 1-3 11, Castaneda 3-16 10-11 19, Hankerson 3-5 0-0 9, T.Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Tribble 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 2-9 2-2 8, N.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Mayfield 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 15-18 55.
BRADLEY (9-4)
Leons 3-9 0-0 9, Mast 6-12 2-2 15, Deen 5-10 0-1 14, Hickman 1-10 0-0 2, Montgomery 5-9 1-1 13, Tahvanainen 4-7 2-2 14, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 3-4 1-3 7, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 6-9 74.
Halftime_Bradley 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Akron 8-21 (Hankerson 3-3, Castaneda 3-8, Hunter 2-6, N.Johnson 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3), Bradley 14-30 (Tahvanainen 4-6, Deen 4-7, Leons 3-5, Montgomery 2-3, Mast 1-4, Hickman 0-5). Rebounds_Akron 39 (Freeman 10), Bradley 37 (Mast 13). Assists_Akron 6 (Castaneda 2), Bradley 16 (Deen 4). Total Fouls_Akron 12, Bradley 19. A_3,530 (11,433).
