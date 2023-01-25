ILLINOIS ST. (8-14)
McChesney 2-7 1-3 6, Burford 3-7 0-0 6, Kasubke 3-11 6-7 13, Knight 7-12 4-5 19, Poindexter 4-13 6-7 15, Lewis 6-7 4-4 16, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Sandage 0-1 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 21-26 75.
BRADLEY (14-8)
Henry 5-8 1-1 11, Leons 4-7 7-9 16, Mast 6-10 1-7 13, Deen 3-11 5-6 14, Hickman 3-9 1-2 9, Montgomery 3-5 3-5 10, Hannah 3-3 0-1 6, Tahvanainen 0-4 0-1 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-32 79.
Halftime_Illinois St. 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 4-16 (Knight 1-1, Poindexter 1-3, Kasubke 1-5, McChesney 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Sandage 0-1), Bradley 7-25 (Deen 3-9, Hickman 2-5, Leons 1-2, Montgomery 1-3, Henry 0-1, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-4). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_Illinois St. 39 (Lewis 12), Bradley 24 (Leons 11). Assists_Illinois St. 9 (Burford, Kasubke 3), Bradley 13 (Hickman 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 28, Bradley 19. A_6,046 (11,433).
