FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McChesney282-71-33-5046
Burford213-70-00-2346
Kasubke423-116-73-83413
Knight437-124-52-70519
Poindexter414-136-71-42215
Lewis376-74-44-121316
Sissoko60-00-00-1040
Sandage50-10-00-0010
Kotov20-00-00-0010
Totals22525-5821-2613-3992875

Percentages: FG .431, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Knight 1-1, Poindexter 1-3, Kasubke 1-5, McChesney 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Sandage 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Burford, Lewis).

Turnovers: 21 (Knight 6, Burford 3, Lewis 3, McChesney 3, Kasubke 2, Kotov 2, Poindexter 2).

Steals: 6 (McChesney 2, Kasubke, Knight, Lewis, Poindexter).

Technical Fouls: Kotov, 00:21 first.

FGFTReb
BRADLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry255-81-12-22411
Leons424-77-92-111316
Mast346-101-72-53413
Deen333-115-60-22114
Hickman403-91-20-1429
Montgomery283-53-51-10010
Hannah123-30-11-2136
Tahvanainen100-40-10-0010
Davis10-00-00-0000
Totals22527-5718-328-24131979

Percentages: FG .474, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Deen 3-9, Hickman 2-5, Leons 1-2, Montgomery 1-3, Henry 0-1, Mast 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Leons 3, Hannah, Henry, Mast, Montgomery).

Turnovers: 10 (Leons 3, Deen 2, Hickman 2, Mast 2, Hannah).

Steals: 11 (Leons 4, Montgomery 3, Hickman 2, Deen, Henry).

Technical Fouls: Hannah, 00:21 first; Braves, 00:01 first.

Illinois St.4029675
Bradley36331079

A_6,046 (11,433).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you