VALPARAISO (6-11)
Krikke 6-10 5-6 17, Nelson 2-6 2-2 7, Edwards 1-5 0-2 2, Green 3-9 3-5 12, King 5-11 2-3 12, Barrett 3-3 2-3 10, DeAveiro 0-0 0-1 0, Bayu 0-1 0-0 0, Hedstrom 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 21-46 18-26 66.
BRADLEY (11-6)
Leons 7-10 0-0 19, Mast 8-13 1-1 17, Deen 2-5 0-0 5, Montgomery 2-4 0-1 5, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hickman 4-9 0-0 10, Tahvanainen 3-5 0-0 9, Henry 3-4 5-7 11, Hannah 5-7 0-0 10, Weathers 0-1 0-0 0, Agiste 1-1 0-0 2, Linke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-60 6-9 88.
Halftime_Bradley 49-24. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 6-16 (Green 3-8, Barrett 2-2, Nelson 1-4, King 0-2), Bradley 12-27 (Leons 5-8, Tahvanainen 3-4, Hickman 2-6, Montgomery 1-2, Deen 1-3, Davis 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Mast 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 24 (Krikke 7), Bradley 30 (Mast 9). Assists_Valparaiso 14 (DeAveiro 4), Bradley 23 (Deen 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 8, Bradley 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.