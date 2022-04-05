|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|8
|1
|T.Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Mrino dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ji.Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Chvez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tavarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|F.Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Waddell 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Phllips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Simon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clmnrez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frank ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|00(x)
|-
|1
E_Riley (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Olson (2). SB_Phillips (2), Albies (1). CS_Rosario (1).
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Ramirez by_Elder; Merino by_Ferguson.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:34. A_5493
