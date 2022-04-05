Tampa BayAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27010Totals31181
T.Walls ss3000Rosario rf3010
Ramirez dh2000Pearson rf0000
P.Mrino dh0000M.Olson 1b3021
Ji.Choi 1b1000Lgbauer 1b1000
F.Chvez 1b1000A.Riley 3b3000
Ya.Diaz 3b2000J.Cowan 3b1000
J.Lopez 3b1000M.Ozuna dh3000
Krmaier cf3000Tavarez ph1000
Cstillo lf1000O.Albes 2b2020
F.Mejia c3010Waddell 2b2010
Alvarez c1000A.Dvall cf2010
Phllips rf3000Heredia cf2000
R.Simon 2b2000Dckrson lf2000
Clmnrez 2b1000J.Ramos lf1000
Cstllns cf2000Swanson ss2000
T.Frank ss1000O.Arcia ss1010
Cntrras c2100

Tampa Bay000000000-0
Atlanta00001000(x)-1

E_Riley (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Olson (2). SB_Phillips (2), Albies (1). CS_Rosario (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L, 0-2561114
Springs11-320001
Adam2-300010
Kittredge100000
Atlanta
Elder42-300032
Newcomb W, 1-01-300000
Jansen H, 3100010
Smith H, 3110002
Ferguson H, 32-300001
Minter H, 11-300001
Riley S, 1-2100000

HBP_Ramirez by_Elder; Merino by_Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:34. A_5493

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you