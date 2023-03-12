AtlantaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36111211Totals31343
K.Pllar lf4000On.Cruz ss3010
Mlligan lf1110Marcano ss1000
Hrrs II cf3111Rynolds lf2111
Fo.Wall cf1111Ji-.Bae 2b2000
Grissom ss4110McCtchn rf2000
Ho.Park ss1112SmtNjgb lf2000
Hlliard rf3100Santana dh3000
Pearson rf1000Andujar ph1000
J.Lplow dh2100Ji.Choi 1b2010
Wrknger dh0000Con.Joe 1b1100
M.Tlman dh1011R.Cstro 3b2000
Adranza 3b3122Hineman 3b1000
Delgado 3b2000Swinski cf2112
Casteel 1b3122Mtchell rf1000
H.Potts 1b1000A.Hdges c2000
J.Hdson c3122D.Maggi c1000
Baldwin c1000J.Trolo 3b2000
Sanchez 2b2000Swggrty cf1000
Qintero 2b0100

Atlanta110005004-11
Pittsburgh000120000-3

DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 1. 2B_Tolman (1), Adrianza 2 (3). HR_Harris II (2), Hudson (1), Reynolds (2), Suwinski (1). SB_Joe 2 (2). CS_Workinger (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Shuster32-311105
Yates W, 1-0, BS, 0-111-322201
Chavez110001
Young100002
Tice100001
Swarmer100001
Pittsburgh
Keller432214
Crowe110001
Perdomo L, 0-2, H, 12-312210
Ramirez BS, 0-11-333311
Selby100010
De Los Santos100011
Samaniego1-334411
Junker2-310000

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Sam Burch; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:34. A_5850

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you