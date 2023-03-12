|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|K.Pllar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mlligan lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rynolds lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Fo.Wall cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ho.Park ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|SmtNjgb lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lplow dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wrknger dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Tlman dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R.Cstro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hineman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swinski cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Casteel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Mtchell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Potts 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|D.Maggi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trolo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintero 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|005
|004
|-
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|120
|000
|-
|3
DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 1. 2B_Tolman (1), Adrianza 2 (3). HR_Harris II (2), Hudson (1), Reynolds (2), Suwinski (1). SB_Joe 2 (2). CS_Workinger (1).
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Sam Burch; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .
T_2:34. A_5850
