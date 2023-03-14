|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|15
|15
|15
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pterson rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pabst dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Pdkul 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ju.Dean rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hlliard cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Da.Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mlligan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Ed.Sosa cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ho.Park 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dnand 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Clemens ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Hrrison lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stphens lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Haley ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|400
|370
|010
|-
|15
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|003
|-
|5
E_Bohm 2 (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grissom (2), Hechavarria (1), Ozuna (4), Kingery (1). HR_Albies (2), Adrianza (1), Peterson (1), Castellanos (2). PO_Pabst.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Elder W, 1-2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Tonkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnstone
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Sanchez L, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Killgore
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uelmen
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Seelinger
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Cobb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Appel
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bowden
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
HBP_by_Young (Podkul), Vasquez (Grissom).
WP_Bowden, Elder, Vasquez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, David Arrieta;.
T_3:00. A_10227
