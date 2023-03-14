AtlantaPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals42151515Totals35595
O.Albes 2b3213B.Stott 2b3000
Sanchez 2b2000W.Tffey 2b2000
Grissom ss3220Hoskins 1b3110
Hchvrra ss2110Pterson rf2112
M.Ozuna dh3224Al.Bohm 3b3000
A.Pabst dh2011N.Pdkul 1b1000
K.Pllar rf3220Cstllns rf1112
Ju.Dean rf0000Guthrie 3b2010
Hlliard cf3122Da.Hall dh3000
Mlligan cf2000A.Grcia dh1000
Adranza 3b4114Ed.Sosa cf2010
Ho.Park 3b1000McDwell c1000
J.Dnand 1b4001Clemens ss2000
Casteel 1b2010Kingery cf2120
J.Hdson c3210Hrrison lf1010
Baldwin c1000W.Wlson lf2000
M.Serra lf2210J.Hicks c2000
Stphens lf2000J.Haley ss2111

Atlanta400370010-15
Philadelphia200000003-5

E_Bohm 2 (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grissom (2), Hechavarria (1), Ozuna (4), Kingery (1). HR_Albies (2), Adrianza (1), Peterson (1), Castellanos (2). PO_Pabst.

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Elder W, 1-2442233
Tonkin100000
Anderson100001
Moran110001
Young110001
Johnstone133300
Philadelphia
Sanchez L, 0-1144410
Marte120001
Hernandez100001
Vasquez2-333311
Killgore1-300000
Uelmen2-323310
Seelinger1-314431
Cobb11-300024
Appel11-321112
Bowden11-310023

HBP_by_Young (Podkul), Vasquez (Grissom).

WP_Bowden, Elder, Vasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, David Arrieta;.

T_3:00. A_10227

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

