|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Qintero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Vglbach dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Expsito dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Waddell 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Pabst c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|NY Mets
|002
|000
|000
|-
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|000
|-
|2
E_Shuster (1). DP_New York 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Ruf (2), Nido (3), Ozuna (5). HR_Olson (7). SF_Escobar, Marte.
|3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Derek Thomas;.
T_2:08. A_6389
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.