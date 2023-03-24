New YorkAtlanta
Totals29232Totals32272
Escobar 3b3001Acn Jr. rf3000
S.Marte rf3001M.Olson 1b2112
F.Lndor ss4000Lgbauer 1b1000
P.Alnso 1b4000A.Riley 3b3020
M.Canha lf4000Qintero 3b1000
Dar.Ruf dh2010M.Ozuna dh3020
Vglbach dh1000Expsito dh1000
To.Pham cf3000Hrrs II cf3000
Mendick 2b2110Hlliard cf1000
To.Nido c3110O.Albes 2b3000
Waddell 2b1000
d'Arnud c3010
A.Pabst c1000
Rosario lf3000
O.Arcia ss2110
Adranza ss1000

NY Mets002000000-2
Atlanta002000000-2

E_Shuster (1). DP_New York 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_Ruf (2), Nido (3), Ozuna (5). HR_Olson (7). SF_Escobar, Marte.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Vasil362203
Hernandez100001
Lavender100020
Reyes210000
Hartwig100001
Courtney100001
Atlanta
Shuster622222
Yates110001
Luetge100001
Minter100002

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Derek Thomas;.

T_2:08. A_6389

