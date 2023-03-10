|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ho.Park ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Qsar dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wthrspn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Phlip dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mlligan lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T.Pters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shwmake 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Tlman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Simon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O.Bsabe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dnand 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shenton 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crdenas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ni.Dini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|210
|-
|3
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010
|-
|2
DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_d'Arnaud (1), Milligan (3). HR_Collins (1). SB_Witherspoon (1), Basabe (1).
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Anderson (Diaz).
Umpires_.
T_. A_
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
