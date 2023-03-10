AtlantaTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals28232
Grissom ss4011Ya.Diaz 1b0000
Ho.Park ss1000B.Gamel 1b2000
Hrrs II cf4000Br.Lowe dh3000
Ju.Dean cf1000Jo.Qsar dh1000
d'Arnud c2010M.Mrgot rf2000
Baldwin c1010Wthrspn rf1000
Hlliard dh3000V.Brjan ss1100
B.Phlip dh1100Tr.Gray ss2000
K.Pllar lf3000Jo.Siri cf2000
Mlligan lf1011T.Pters cf2000
Shwmake 2b3010Clbrson 2b2011
M.Tlman 2b1000R.Simon 2b2010
Adranza 3b1100O.Bsabe 3b1000
J.Dnand 1b2100Shenton 3b1000
Casteel 1b1010Crdenas lf3000
M.Serra rf3011Ni.Dini c2000
Collins c1111

Atlanta000000210-3
Tampa Bay010000010-2

DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_d'Arnaud (1), Milligan (3). HR_Collins (1). SB_Witherspoon (1), Basabe (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Anderson32-311132
Lee11-300001
Anderson W, 1-0100002
Moran H, 2110001
Vodnik H, 1111102
Swarmer S, 1-1100013
Tampa Bay
Springs31-300006
Hembree2-310001
Bradley H, 111-320010
Reifert H, 22-300012
Kelly L, 0-1, BS, 0-1112221
Burdi121100
Roberson110001

HBP_by_Anderson (Diaz).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

