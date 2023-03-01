Tampa BayAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31363Totals31363
Jo.Lowe rf3111Acn Jr. rf3000
Hlsizer rf0001Ju.Dean rf1211
M.Mrgot dh3010M.Olson 1b1000
Wthrspn dh1000Casteel 1b2000
Br.Lowe 2b3010A.Riley 3b2010
V.Brjan 2b1000Hchvrra 3b2011
Arzrena lf3000d'Arnud c2000
Crdenas lf1000T.Tolve c2011
B.Gamel 1b2000Hrrs II cf2000
Mnzardo 1b1000M.Serra cf1000
Paredes 3b2000O.Albes dh2000
Shenton 3b2010Rosario lf2000
Bthncrt c1100Mlligan lf2000
Ni.Dini c1100O.Arcia ss2000
Jo.Siri cf3000Shwmake ss2010
T.Pters cf1000Adranza 2b2000
Tr.Gray ss2011C.Cnley 2b1110
G.Jones ss1010

Tampa Bay001010100-3
Atlanta000001020-3

E_Manzardo (1), Jones (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Shenton (1), Gray (2), Dean (1), Shewmake (1), Conley (1). HR_Lowe (1). SB_Dean 2 (4), Tolve (1). CS_Jones (1). SF_Hulsizer.

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan210012
Patino100001
Mercado100011
Heller100001
Brewer111002
Fleming100000
Bristo2-332211
Muller1-300000
Burdi1-310001
Atlanta
Chavez210003
Yates111101
Anderson100002
Rios12-321121
Moran11-311101
Munoz100001
Elledge110000

HBP_by_Heller (Albies), Moran (Dini).

Balk_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_. A_5096

