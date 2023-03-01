|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Jo.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ju.Dean rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|M.Mrgot dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wthrspn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Arzrena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crdenas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tolve c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Gamel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnzardo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shenton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mlligan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Pters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Cnley 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|100
|-
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|020
|-
|3
E_Manzardo (1), Jones (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Shenton (1), Gray (2), Dean (1), Shewmake (1), Conley (1). HR_Lowe (1). SB_Dean 2 (4), Tolve (1). CS_Jones (1). SF_Hulsizer.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|McClanahan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Patino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Heller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brewer
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristo
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Muller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Chavez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yates
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rios
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Munoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elledge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Heller (Albies), Moran (Dini).
Balk_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Erich Bacchus; .
T_. A_5096
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.