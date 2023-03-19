|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|O.Albes dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|D.Slano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shwmake ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|K.Frmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mritz lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|LaMarre rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ogans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|113
|000
|000
|-
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
E_Shewmake (1), Miller (1), Gallo (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Minnesota 5. HR_Albies (3), Ozuna (1). SB_Hilliard (1). CS_Luplow (1), Ogans (1).
|4
|5
|5
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ben May; Third, Erich Bacchus; .
T_2:15. A_6364
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
