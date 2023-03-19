AtlantaMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32565Totals29020
O.Albes dh4221D.Slano dh4000
Shwmake ss4110C.Crrea ss3000
S.Mrphy c4000Camargo ph1000
M.Ozuna lf3113K.Frmer 3b4000
A.Mritz lf1010M.Kpler rf1000
Hlliard cf2100LaMarre rf2010
J.Lplow rf3000M.Tylor cf4000
Adranza 2b4000Garlick lf3010
Fuentes 1b3011J.Gallo 1b3000
Sanchez 3b3000Jeffers c1000
K.Ogans 3b1000N.Grdon 2b3000

Atlanta113000000-5
Minnesota000000000-0

E_Shewmake (1), Miller (1), Gallo (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Minnesota 5. HR_Albies (3), Ozuna (1). SB_Hilliard (1). CS_Luplow (1), Ogans (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Fried W, 3-061-310025
McHugh11-300011
Tonkin1-300000
Lee110002
Minnesota
Maeda L, 0-1455525
Hoffman200012
Nolin100000
Blackwood110011
Lopez100000

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ben May; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_2:15. A_6364

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

