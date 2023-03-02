AtlantaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34685Totals35282
Fo.Wall dh4220To.Pham cf3000
M.Tlman dh1000J.Praza 2b2000
Grissom ss2011J.McNil 2b3010
Waddell ss1010Lcastro lf1000
M.Ozuna lf3000F.Lndor ss2010
Mlligan lf2011Muricio ss1000
K.Pllar rf2100P.Alnso dh2000
Ju.Dean rf1000Almonte ph1100
E.White cf3112Escobar lf3010
M.Serra cf1000Ramirez cf1000
J.Hdson c3010M.Canha rf3010
Baldwin c1000Stewart rf1000
Casteel 1b3111Vientos 1b3000
Lgbauer 1b1000K.Prada c1110
J.Dnand 3b3000Cedrola lf1000
Fuentes 3b0000Br.Baty 3b3021
Sanchez 2b2100Narvaez c3000
C.Cnley 2b1000Winaker 1b1011

Atlanta021010200-6
New York000000002-2

E_Lugbauer (1), Narvaez (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Wall (1), Milligan (1). HR_White (1), Casteel (1). SB_Wall (2), Grissom (1), Sanchez (1). SF_Grissom.

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Allard W, 1-0300013
Dodd H, 121-330004
Swarmer2-300010
Vines220000
Rangel132002
New York
Carrasco L, 0-1222211
Butto221103
Smith101011
Reyes242203
Montes de Oca100022
Lavender100032

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.

T_2:28. A_5727

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you