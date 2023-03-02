|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Fo.Wall dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|To.Pham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tlman dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Waddell ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mlligan lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Muricio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|P.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.White cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Prada c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Dnand 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cnley 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winaker 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|021
|010
|200
|-
|6
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|-
|2
E_Lugbauer (1), Narvaez (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Wall (1), Milligan (1). HR_White (1), Casteel (1). SB_Wall (2), Grissom (1), Sanchez (1). SF_Grissom.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.
T_2:28. A_5727
