Tampa BayAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365125Totals356136
Ya.Diaz 1b3122O.Albes 2b4021
Edwards 1b1010Shwmake 2b0001
W.Frnco ss3000M.Olson 1b4122
Wlliams ss2000Casteel 1b1000
Br.Lowe dh2111A.Riley 3b3000
Tr.Gray dh2000Adranza 3b0000
Ramirez lf3010d'Arnud c3010
Crdenas lf1010J.Hdson c1000
M.Mrgot rf3010Hrrs II cf4000
Wthrspn rf1010M.Ozuna dh3230
F.Mejia c2000Sanchez dh0000
Ni.Dini c2000Rosario lf3110
T.Walls 3b2221J.Lplow lf1000
Cminero 3b1000K.Pllar rf3001
Jo.Siri cf2111Paolini rf1110
S.Ssaki cf2010Grissom ss4131
Clbrson 2b2000
Clmnrez 2b2000

Tampa Bay130100000-5
Atlanta02120001(x)-6

E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Walls (1), Sasaki (1), Rosario (1), Paolini (2). HR_Diaz (2), Lowe (3), Walls (1), Olson (6). SB_Margot (1), Harris II (2), Grissom (2). SF_Shewmake.

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Eflin31-374401
Kelley BS, 0-12-331100
Poche110012
Faucher100002
Hembree100021
Crick L, 0-1121111
Atlanta
Wright22-354400
Young1-300000
Anderson111100
Smith-Shawver220023
Yates100011
Jimenez W, 1-0120001
Minter S, 1-1120001

WP_Hembree.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine;.

T_2:41. A_6081

