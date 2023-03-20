|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|13
|6
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|O.Albes 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Shwmake 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casteel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|d'Arnud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crdenas lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hdson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wthrspn rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Walls 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Lplow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cminero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Paolini rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S.Ssaki cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grissom ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Clbrson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clmnrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|130
|100
|000
|-
|5
|Atlanta
|021
|200
|01(x)
|-
|6
E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 10. 2B_Walls (1), Sasaki (1), Rosario (1), Paolini (2). HR_Diaz (2), Lowe (3), Walls (1), Olson (6). SB_Margot (1), Harris II (2), Grissom (2). SF_Shewmake.
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Hembree.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine;.
T_2:41. A_6081
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.