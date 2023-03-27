BostonAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31141Totals30686
Verdugo rf3000Acn Jr. dh2100
Midroth 3b1000M.Olson 1b3112
R.Dvers 3b1000H.Potts 1b1000
Rfsnydr rf2010A.Riley 3b3000
J.Trner 1b2000Waddell 3b1000
Kavadas 1b1001S.Mrphy c3111
Yoshida lf3010A.Pabst c1000
J.Duran lf1000Hrrs II cf3120
A.Dvall cf2000Do.Glod cf1000
G.Allen cf0000O.Albes 2b2100
T.Casas dh3000Adranza ss1000
Ed.Diaz ph1000Rosario lf3123
Hrnndez ss2000K.Pllar lf1000
Goodrum ss2110Hlliard rf2010
Co.Wong c3000O.Arcia ss3010
Marrero c1000
Y.Chang 2b3010

Boston000000010-1
Atlanta03300000(x)-6

E_Waddell (2). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Goodrum (1), Chang (1). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_Olson (8), Murphy (1), Rosario (2). SB_Albies (1), Hilliard (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck L, 1-3356624
Jansen110020
Martin110001
Winckowski210005
Mosqueda100002
Atlanta
Chavez100010
Lee W, 1-0100002
McHugh H, 1100001
Anderson100001
Luetge100001
Jimenez110001
De Avila12-331012
Barger S, 2-211-300012

HBP_by_De Avila (Kavadas).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Derek Thomas;.

T_2:25. A_6585

