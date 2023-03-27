|Boston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Midroth 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|R.Dvers 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Potts 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Waddell 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kavadas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Pabst c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Glod cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Casas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliard rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Co.Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marrero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|010
|-
|1
|Atlanta
|033
|000
|00(x)
|-
|6
E_Waddell (2). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Goodrum (1), Chang (1). 3B_Harris II (2). HR_Olson (8), Murphy (1), Rosario (2). SB_Albies (1), Hilliard (2).
|3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_De Avila (Kavadas).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Derek Thomas;.
T_2:25. A_6585
