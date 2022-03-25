BostonAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33372Totals30676
C.Arryo ss3010Rosario rf3110
Paulino ss1000Dmritte rf1100
J.Duran cf3020M.Olson 1b2001
McDnugh cf1000Ngowski 1b2012
Tr.Shaw 1b3000A.Riley 3b3111
Cordero rf1000Br.Holt 3b2011
Vazquez c3010M.Ozuna lf2000
Co.Wong c1110Hrrs II lf0000
R.Ramos dh3000Dckrson dh1000
Cstllns ph1110R.Goins dh1000
Rfsnydr rf3000O.Albes 2b0001
Ty.Reed 1b1000O.Arcia 2b2010
Stewart lf2000A.Dvall cf2000
Dearden lf1011Heredia cf2110
J.Arauz 2b2000d'Arnud c2000
Ch.Koss 3b1001Cntrras c2110
Ftzgrld 3b2100Swanson ss1100
Hmilton 2b1000Valaika ss2000

Boston000010002-3
Atlanta00300300(x)-6

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Rosario (1). SB_Duran (1). SF_Albies.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck L, 0-121-323354
Wallace2-300000
Barnes100003
Davis100011
Hernandez11-353321
German2-300000
Bello100001
Atlanta
Anderson W, 1-0320014
Thornburg H, 1100001
Jansen H, 1111010
Smith H, 1110002
Muller22-332213
Kingham S, 1-11-300000

WP_Muller

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:03. A_5220

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you