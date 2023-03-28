AtlantaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367137Totals365115
Acn Jr. rf2220Verdugo rf2000
Klp Jr. cf2010R.Tapia cf2110
M.Olson 1b3110Dearden rf1010
Lgbauer 1b1000R.Dvers 3b2110
A.Riley 3b3010Y.Chang ss3011
Alvarez 3b2110J.Trner dh2010
M.Ozuna lf1000Ma.Lugo 3b3000
Pearson lf2000Yoshida lf1112
Hrrs II cf2113Rfsnydr rf1010
K.Pllar rf3000A.Dvall cf2000
O.Albes 2b2011J.Duran cf3010
Adranza 2b2121T.Casas 1b2111
d'Arnud c2000Kavadas 1b1000
S.Mrphy c1010C.Arryo 2b1000
Rosario dh2000Ch.Koss lf3000
Wrknger dh1011McGuire c1000
Qintero dh1000Co.Wong c2111
O.Arcia ss2111Hrnndez ss2000
C.Cnley ss2000Ed.Diaz 2b2010

Atlanta103110100-7
Boston210010010-5

DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 11. 2B_Olson (3), Alvarez (3), Albies (1), Adrianza 2 (6), Tapia (6), Devers (4), Turner (1), Diaz (1). HR_Arcia (3), Yoshida (1), Casas (4), Wong (1). SB_Kilpatrick Jr. (2), Kavadas (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton W, 1-121-343320
Segal2-300000
Shuster H, 1221131
Vodnik H, 2230002
McSteen H, 1121101
Riley S, 1-1100012
Boston
Crawford L, 2-1475525
Bleier121110
Denlinger110002
Ort121112
De La Rosa110010

Balk_Shuster.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka; .

T_2:44. A_7759

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you