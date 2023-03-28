|Atlanta
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Acn Jr. rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Klp Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dearden rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hrrs II cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Rfsnydr rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|T.Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|d'Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kavadas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Koss lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wrknger dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintero dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Wong c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cnley ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|103
|110
|100
|-
|7
|Boston
|210
|010
|010
|-
|5
DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 11. 2B_Olson (3), Alvarez (3), Albies (1), Adrianza 2 (6), Tapia (6), Devers (4), Turner (1), Diaz (1). HR_Arcia (3), Yoshida (1), Casas (4), Wong (1). SB_Kilpatrick Jr. (2), Kavadas (1).
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Balk_Shuster.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka; .
T_2:44. A_7759
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.