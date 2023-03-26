PittsburghAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27131Totals29796
R.Cstro ss2000Acn Jr. rf3000
M.Jrvis 2b1000Mzquita rf1000
Ji.Choi 1b3000M.Olson 1b2000
Espinal pr0100Lgbauer 1b2221
Con.Joe lf2010A.Riley 3b3121
Escotto ss1000M.Ozuna lf2010
Andujar rf4010Pearson lf1110
Mathias lf2000Hrrs II cf2001
C.Owngs cf3011Klp Jr. cf1000
A.Hdges c2000O.Albes 2b2012
D.Maggi 3b4000Qintero 2b1000
M.Mrtin dh3000d'Arnud c2000
Baldwin c1100
Rosario dh2111
Adranza ss3000
B.Phlip ss1110

Pittsburgh000000001-1
Atlanta11000312(x)-8

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 9. 2B_Andujar (4), Philip (2). HR_Riley (3), Rosario (1). SF_Owings.

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Crowe L, 0-2121101
Holderman111100
Underwood Jr.100001
Cruz100011
MacGregor113330
Toribio110011
Yean121012
Hofmann2-322230
Garcia1-300001
Atlanta
Strider W, 2-1420014
Minter H, 2100001
Smith-Shawver H, 132-311143
Wilcox1-300001

HBP_by_Smith-Shawver (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Tyler Jones; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Derek Thomas; .

T_. A_5896

