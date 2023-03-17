AtlantaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals438178Totals31060
O.Albes dh4111C.Arryo 2b3000
Jenista dh2111Ftzgrld 2b1000
M.Olson 1b3223T.Casas 1b2010
Casteel 1b3000D.Palka 1b1000
A.Riley 3b2000A.Dvall cf3010
B.Phlip 3b2220C.Rsier cf1010
S.Mrphy c3010R.Tapia rf2000
J.Hdson c1011N.Crook rf1000
Hrrs II cf3020Rfsnydr dh2000
Paolini cf2010B.Dlbec ss3010
M.Ozuna lf2000M.Mayer ss1000
A.Mritz lf2011McGuire c3000
Shwmake ss3020Hmilton c1000
Hchvrra ss1000G.Allen lf3010
K.Pllar rf3110Dearden lf1000
Cmpbell rf2000Goodrum 3b2000
Sanchez 2b3000N.Sgard 3b1010
M.Tlman 2b2121

Atlanta100030130-8
Boston000000000-0

DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 12, Boston 8. 2B_Philip (1), Paolini (1), Pillar (1), Tolman (1), Rosier (1). 3B_Dalbec (2). HR_Jenista (1), Olson 2 (5), Tolman (1). SB_Shewmake (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Shuster W, 1-0430017
Anderson200011
Tonkin110001
Stephens120001
Young100000
Boston
Houck L, 1-142-354425
Perry1-310010
Jansen110001
Brasier141101
Ort1-353301
Arias2-300000
Sherriff110002

HBP_by_Shuster (Tapia), Young (Refsnyder), Houck (Shewmake).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher; .

T_2:36. A_9151

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you