|Minnesota
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|D.Slano 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Se.Gray 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cldonio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rcker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sverino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.White dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hdson c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrs II cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|F.Nigro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Albes dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cntrras rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Fo.Wall lf
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Bro.Lee ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Expsito ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ho.Park 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|101
|000
|-
|4
|Atlanta
|014
|200
|20(x)
|-
|9
E_Murphy (2), Wall (1), Park (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Contreras (3), Harris II (2), Wall (4). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1), Albies (1). HR_Garlick (1), Acuna Jr. (1). SB_Gray (2), Wolters (1). SF_Contreras.
|3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Manny Gonzalez; .
T_2:29. A_5293
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
