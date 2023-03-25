MinnesotaAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35474Totals349129
D.Slano 1b3100Acn Jr. rf4222
Se.Gray 1b2010Cldonio rf1000
W.Cstro 3b4000M.Olson 1b3011
J.Rcker 3b1000Lgbauer 1b0000
K.Frmer 2b3000A.Riley 3b3100
Sverino 2b1000Qintero 3b1000
Garlick lf4222S.Mrphy c3110
T.White dh4010J.Hdson c1110
Wolters c2100Hrrs II cf3221
F.Nigro c1000Ju.Dean cf1000
LaMarre cf3010O.Albes dh4121
Cntrras rf3022Fo.Wall lf4024
Bro.Lee ss4000O.Arcia ss3010
Expsito ss1000
Ho.Park 2b2100

Minnesota200101000-4
Atlanta01420020(x)-9

E_Murphy (2), Wall (1), Park (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Contreras (3), Harris II (2), Wall (4). 3B_Acuna Jr. (1), Albies (1). HR_Garlick (1), Acuna Jr. (1). SB_Gray (2), Wolters (1). SF_Contreras.

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Sanchez387732
Mullenbach100000
Coulombe220003
Stewart122202
Molina100020
Atlanta
Fried322005
Jimenez101120
Chavez100001
McHugh131101
Yates110001
Tice100001
Swarmer110002

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Manny Gonzalez; .

T_2:29. A_5293

