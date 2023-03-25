|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|9
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|H.Perez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baldwin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlligan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliard cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Fajardo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Miranda 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Casteel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortga 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bunnell 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Larnach lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Waddell 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Urbna lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Keirsey cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schobel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|160
|000
|-
|9
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|001
|-
|4
E_d'Arnaud (1), Conley (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Pillar (2), Adrianza (4), Ozuna (6), Alvarez (2). HR_Bunnell (1), Fuentes 2 (3), Sanchez (1), Miranda (5), Larnach (4). SF_d'Arnaud.
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Ober (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Erich Bacchus;.
T_2:32. A_5169
