AtlantaMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals409159Totals34474
K.Pllar rf2120J.Gallo 1b3000
M.Serra rf2110D.Kelly 1b2000
Adranza ss4110C.Crrea ss2000
d'Arnud c3011H.Perez ss1000
Baldwin c1000B.Bxton dh2000
M.Ozuna lf4011Rosario dh1000
Mlligan lf1000M.Kpler rf2110
Hlliard cf5131Fajardo rf2000
Alvarez dh3111Miranda 3b2112
Casteel dh2000J.Ortga 3b2000
Bunnell 3b4112Larnach lf2111
Waddell 3b1000M.Urbna lf1110
Fuentes 1b4222M.Tylor cf2010
Sanchez 2b4121Keirsey cf2000
N.Grdon 2b2000
Schobel 2b2000
Jeffers c3010
Wlliams c1011

Atlanta002160000-9
Minnesota010200001-4

E_d'Arnaud (1), Conley (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Pillar (2), Adrianza (4), Ozuna (6), Alvarez (2). HR_Bunnell (1), Fuentes 2 (3), Sanchez (1), Miranda (5), Larnach (4). SF_d'Arnaud.

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Wright W, 1-0453314
Anderson100002
Lee100002
Tonkin110002
Ramirez100010
McSteen111011
Minnesota
Ober443313
De Leon L, 0-12-366600
Phillips11-330000
Lopez110001
Jax100003
Grace110000

HBP_by_Ober (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Erich Bacchus;.

T_2:32. A_5169

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

