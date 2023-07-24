|Panama
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Brazil
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Half_1, Brazil, Borges, (Debinha), 19th minute; 2, Brazil, Borges, 39th.
Second Half_3, Brazil, Bia Zaneratto, (Borges), 48th; 4, Brazil, Borges, (Geyse), 70th.
Goalies_Panama, Yenith Bailey, Sasha Fabregas, Farissa Cordoba; Brazil, Leticia Izidoro, Barbara Micheline do Monte Barbosa, Camila Rodrigues.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O'Neill, Franca Overtoom, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Iuliana Elena Demetrescu.
A_13,140.
