MilwaukeeKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3910129Totals344114
Mtchell cf3011N.Lopez ss1101
Hrrison cf2000Tolbert ss2000
W.Admes ss3000H.Dzier 3b3010
Mnstrio ss1100N.Lftin 3b1000
Cntrras c3000Mlendez c3112
Snglton 1b2120J.Reetz c2000
K.Hiura dh2100M.Mssey 2b3011
Dorrian dh2000Glnnnng 2b2020
Brsseau 3b2212S.Tylor cf3010
T.Black 3b2222J.Gzman cf2000
O.Mller 1b3120M.Beaty 1b3020
J.Quero c2111L.Prter 1b0000
Sk.Bolt lf2000T.Gntry rf2100
H.Perez lf2123P.Bates rf1000
B.Trang 2b3010Jo.Rave lf1000
Collins 2b2000Bradley lf2010
J.Wemer rf2000L.Tresh dh2120
Jo.Gray rf1000Cropley dh1000

Milwaukee000013033-10
Kansas City003100000-4

E_Glendinning (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Black 2 (2), Miller (3), Quero (1), Perez (1), Melendez (2), Taylor (1), Tresh (1). HR_Brosseau (1), Perez (1). SB_Turang (1), Tolbert (1), Dozier (1). SF_Lopez.

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser110001
Wilson110000
Milner133310
Strzelecki111120
Payamps120001
Cousins110011
Rea W, 1-0110000
Uribe H, 1100010
Vennaro110011
Kansas City
Greinke210001
Yarbrough100001
Kriske H, 2100001
Staumont111122
Wittgren BS, 0-1133211
Cuas110001
Kowar L, 0-1133302
Nunez2-333311
Willeman1-300000

HBP_by_Staumont (Bolt).

PB_Quero.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:44. A_3886

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you