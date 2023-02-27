|Milwaukee
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|9
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Mtchell cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hrrison cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tolbert ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mnstrio ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lftin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Snglton 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Reetz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Dorrian dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glnnnng 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|S.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Black 3b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|J.Gzman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Mller 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Quero c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|L.Prter 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sk.Bolt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Gntry rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Perez lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|P.Bates rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Rave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Wemer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tresh dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Jo.Gray rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cropley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|013
|033
|-
|10
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|000
|-
|4
E_Glendinning (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Black 2 (2), Miller (3), Quero (1), Perez (1), Melendez (2), Taylor (1), Tresh (1). HR_Brosseau (1), Perez (1). SB_Turang (1), Tolbert (1), Dozier (1). SF_Lopez.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Strzelecki
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Payamps
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cousins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rea W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uribe H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vennaro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Greinke
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Wittgren BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kowar L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Nunez
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Willeman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Staumont (Bolt).
PB_Quero.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Austin Jones;.
T_2:44. A_3886
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.