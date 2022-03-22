|Milwaukee
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|11
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wde Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|G.McCry lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|W.Admes ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Slter cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Matos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dggar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias lf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|A.Smith rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McCtchn dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dar.Ruf dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Wemer dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rncones dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Csali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sllivan c
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Aerbach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Blndino 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|W.Wlson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glwenke 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mthisen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Frelick cf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|W.Tffey 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Da.Dahl rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gmboa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|P.Reyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ftzgrld 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 3b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|102
|046
|-
|13
|San Francisco
|000
|011
|112
|-
|6
E_Turang (1), Matos (1), Auerbach (1), Fitzgerald (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Turang (1), Taylor (1), Blandino (1). HR_Adames (1), Westbrook (1), McCray (1), Smith (1), Toffey (1). SB_McCray (1). SF_Mathias, Mathisen.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hader H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gott BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gustave H, 1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Lindblom W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gomez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ortiz
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Espinal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Carasiti L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Russell
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fenter
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Toplikar
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP_McCray by_Gustave, Rincones by_Gustave, Toffey by_Gomez.
Balk_Ortiz.
WP_Carasiti.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alex Mackay.
T_3:22. A_9096
