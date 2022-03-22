MilwaukeeSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38131411Totals33685
Ko.Wong 2b3010Wde Jr. lf2000
Mnstrio 2b3011G.McCry lf2222
W.Admes ss3111A.Slter cf2000
B.Trang ss2010L.Matos cf2000
C.Ylich lf2000S.Dggar rf2000
Mathias lf1211A.Smith rf2111
McCtchn dh2110Dar.Ruf dh2110
J.Wemer dh2100Rncones dh1000
R.Tllez 1b2000C.Csali c1000
Sllivan c1211Aerbach c3000
Sverino c3012Blndino 3b2010
W.Wlson 1b2000Glwenke 2b2000
T.Tylor cf3020Mthisen 1b1001
Frelick cf2222W.Tffey 1b1211
Da.Dahl rf2000A.Gmboa ss2000
Whitley rf0200W.Wlson ss2020
P.Reyes 3b3010Ftzgrld 3b4000
Wstbrok 3b2213

Milwaukee000102046-13
San Francisco000011112-6

E_Turang (1), Matos (1), Auerbach (1), Fitzgerald (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Turang (1), Taylor (1), Blandino (1). HR_Adames (1), Westbrook (1), McCray (1), Smith (1), Toffey (1). SB_McCray (1). SF_Mathias, Mathisen.

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser300005
Hader H, 1100003
Gott BS, 0-1121102
Gustave H, 1101011
Lindblom W, 1-0, BS, 0-1131102
Barker111102
Gomez122200
San Francisco
Wood200003
Castro120000
Marte111110
Ortiz242222
Espinal110013
Carasiti L, 0-11-324421
Russell2-300001
Fenter1-335521
Toplikar2-311010

HBP_McCray by_Gustave, Rincones by_Gustave, Toffey by_Gomez.

Balk_Ortiz.

WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:22. A_9096

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you