|San Diego
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mendoza ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frelick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Lopes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crnwrth 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dvanney ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wnker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Ta.Hall dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dixon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Urias 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Hllis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kohlwey lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Mrphy lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Dston cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Azcar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lberato cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Moore 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Frnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|L.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|010
|-
|2
|Milwaukee
|031
|000
|00(x)
|-
|4
E_Lopes (2), Uribe (1). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Grisham 2 (4), Cronenworth (5). HR_Caratini (1). PO_Odor.
|3
|5
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Groome (Caratini).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Matthew Brown;.
T_2:34. A_4659
