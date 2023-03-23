San DiegoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals352112Totals32483
Grisham cf4020C.Ylich lf3001
Mendoza ss0100Frelick rf2000
T.Lopes ss4000W.Admes ss4010
Crnwrth 1b3110Dvanney ss1010
Cstllns 1b1000J.Wnker dh1000
Ro.Odor 2b4032Ta.Hall dh2010
B.Dixon 3b2000L.Urias 2b0001
C.Hllis 3b1000Ab.Toro 3b1000
Kohlwey lf3020R.Tllez 1b3000
K.Mrphy lf1000Nvrreto c1000
R.Rvelo dh4000Cratini c1211
Sverino c4020T.Dston cf1000
J.Azcar rf3010Andrson 3b3000
Lberato cf1000R.Moore 2b1000
T.Nquin rf3120
Frnndez lf1000
Mtchell cf3120
L.Adams 1b1000

San Diego000100010-2
Milwaukee03100000(x)-4

E_Lopes (2), Uribe (1). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Grisham 2 (4), Cronenworth (5). HR_Caratini (1). PO_Odor.

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Groome L, 0-131-354233
Bachar2-300021
Brooks100011
Kerr120011
Poppen100001
Koenig110000
Milwaukee
Varland100003
Milner W, 1-0120001
Guerra H, 1120001
Wilson241101
Uribe H, 2100010
Robinson H, 1100000
Yeager H, 2121101
Middendorf S, 1-1110001

HBP_by_Groome (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Matthew Brown;.

T_2:34. A_4659

