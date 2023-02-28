|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Mdrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Strumpf 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Gray lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Nunez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrvis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Urias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvanney 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|E.Qiroz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dorrian 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vlzquez rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Andrson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mstrbni ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ab.Toro dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Da.Hill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Mndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trantos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frelick cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|201
|-
|3
|Milwaukee
|021
|000
|03(x)
|-
|6
E_Quiroz (1), Navarreto (1). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Mervis (1), Davis (1), Yelich (1), Naquin (2), Frelick (1). HR_Velazquez (1), Tellez (2), Anderson (1), Toro (1). SB_Frelick (2).
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Stout.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Bill Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Charlie Ramos;.
T_2:11. A_4008
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.