Totals32373Totals33696
Mdrigal 3b3000C.Ylich lf3010
Strumpf 3b0000Jo.Gray lf1000
Brnhart c3000W.Admes ss3000
D.Nunez c1000E.Grcia ss1000
M.Mrvis 1b2110L.Urias 2b3000
J.Young 1b1000Dvanney 3b0000
C.Morel 2b3000R.Tllez 1b2111
E.Qiroz 2b1000Lu.Voit 1b2010
Tuchman rf1000Dorrian 1b0100
Vlzquez rf2222Andrson 3b2111
Mstrbni ss2000VnMeter 2b1100
Alcntra ss2010Cntrras dh3000
Alcntra lf3020Ab.Toro dh1113
Da.Hill lf1000T.Nquin rf3110
DeLuzio cf2000H.Mndez rf1000
B.Davis cf1011Cratini c2010
Trantos dh4000Nvrreto c2000
Frelick cf3021

Chicago000000201-3
Milwaukee02100003(x)-6

E_Quiroz (1), Navarreto (1). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Mervis (1), Davis (1), Yelich (1), Naquin (2), Frelick (1). HR_Velazquez (1), Tellez (2), Anderson (1), Toro (1). SB_Frelick (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly L, 0-1252202
Brown211101
Leiter Jr.100001
Stout110010
Leeper110002
Correa113210
Milwaukee
Stock W, 1-0200020
Peguero100002
Claudio H, 2100001
Miller H, 2210002
Myers H, 2132203
Yeager H, 1100012
Fernandez131101

WP_Stout.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Bill Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Charlie Ramos;.

T_2:11. A_4008

